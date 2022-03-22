Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PBLA stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
