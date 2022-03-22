Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.31

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.31 and traded as low as $23.50. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 8,851 shares traded.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.
Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pandora A/S (PANDY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.