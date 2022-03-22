Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.26 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $18.26 million and $1.84 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07041458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.90 or 1.00092263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042309 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,897,642 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

