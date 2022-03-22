Parallel Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $16,928,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

