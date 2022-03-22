Parallel Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

