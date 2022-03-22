Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHG opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

