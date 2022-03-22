Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 14,428 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

CLOU stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.