Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

