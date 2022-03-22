Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to announce $7.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.72 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

