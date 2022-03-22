Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $97,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $288.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

