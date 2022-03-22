Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.74. 107,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,027,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,730 shares of company stock worth $5,407,476. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

