Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $655.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $637.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

