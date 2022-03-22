PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

