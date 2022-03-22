Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.26. 122,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 74,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

