PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

