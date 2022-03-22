Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 32.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.24) to GBX 900 ($11.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.25) to GBX 740 ($9.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 125.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.