Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

