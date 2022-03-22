Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.