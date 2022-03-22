PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.25.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

