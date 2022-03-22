PFG Advisors Buys 28 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $569.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 499.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.90 and its 200 day moving average is $615.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

