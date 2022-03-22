PFG Advisors Purchases 271 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

