PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 448.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

