PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 892,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $6,061,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

