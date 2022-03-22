PFG Advisors Sells 232 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $480,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

