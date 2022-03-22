Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

