PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Shares of PMCB stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 647,731 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.