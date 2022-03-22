Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.89

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PHTM opened at GBX 70.85 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Photo-Me International has a 12 month low of GBX 53.66 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.70 ($1.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.56. The stock has a market cap of £267.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23.
PHTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
About Photo-Me International (Get Rating)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
