Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,397 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $196.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.