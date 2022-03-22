Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of MNST opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

