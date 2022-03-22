Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.