Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

