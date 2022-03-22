Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $65,811,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,855,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 841,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

