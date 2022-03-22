Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,581 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.