Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.20 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.17.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

