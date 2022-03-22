Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $251.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.