Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $251.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

