PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,883,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

