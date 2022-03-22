PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBTHF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PointsBet in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

PBTHF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

