Polis (POLIS) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Polis has a market cap of $1.56 million and $7,234.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007391 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00114913 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00317988 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

