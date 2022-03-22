Polkalokr (LKR) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $459,846.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.80 or 0.07024307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.31 or 0.99592178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041680 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

