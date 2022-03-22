Poolz Finance Trading Up 27.9% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00008549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.51 or 0.06980699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,176.56 or 0.99989953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043963 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.