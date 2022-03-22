Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Announces Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 2,638,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

A number of research firms have commented on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

