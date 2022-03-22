Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a P/E ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

