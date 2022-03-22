Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
