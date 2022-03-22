Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

