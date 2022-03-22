ProBit Token Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (PROB)

ProBit Token (PROB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ProBit Token has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $33,852.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProBit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ProBit Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00036512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00107414 BTC.

ProBit Token Profile

ProBit Token (CRYPTO:PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

