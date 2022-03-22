Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $112.72 and last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 9691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.22.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,528 shares of company stock worth $6,708,460 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

