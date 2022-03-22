Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $566,970.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00004594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.51 or 0.06980699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,176.56 or 0.99989953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

