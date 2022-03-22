ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.25

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 5138375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

