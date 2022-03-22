ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.25

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 5138375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 1,643,419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

