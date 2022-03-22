Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

