Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.19.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
