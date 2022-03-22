Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,118.50 ($14.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,328.38. The stock has a market cap of £30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.93) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.18) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.03) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.78).

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,832.91).

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

